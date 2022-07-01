Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

