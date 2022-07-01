Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $539,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $3,751,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after buying an additional 1,090,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 0.75. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $166.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

