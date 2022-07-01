Ellevest Inc. Has $242,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1,250.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 257,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CPK stock opened at $129.55 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $117.41 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.32.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

CPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

