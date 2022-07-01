Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Progyny by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Progyny by 19.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Progyny by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,338,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

