AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.05

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 1388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.
Separately, StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 765,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 138,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AZZ by 104.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 87,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AZZ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 171.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.
About AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)
AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.
