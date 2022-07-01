Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.60

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.60 and last traded at $52.04, with a volume of 8834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,203 shares of company stock worth $1,166,176. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust grew its position in Jabil by 58.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 184.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 142,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 92,283 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Jabil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Jabil by 13.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

