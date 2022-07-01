Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.53

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.53 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 6637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after buying an additional 547,862 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $3,803,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $98,706,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $5,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

