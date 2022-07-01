PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.65. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 279 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGRU. BTIG Research began coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth $100,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth $465,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

