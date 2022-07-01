Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.04

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $792.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $636.08 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,018.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 711.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

