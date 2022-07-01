Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,900 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $20,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,838.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,644.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,536.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,964.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,638.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,315.00.

NYSE:RKT opened at $7.36 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $11,947,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

