Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.03

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 144675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$581.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

