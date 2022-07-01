PulteGroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the average volume of 622 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

