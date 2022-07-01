Investors Buy Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Forte Biosciences (Get Rating)
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
