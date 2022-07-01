Investors Buy Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 105.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth $68,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 934.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

