Investors Buy High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osmium Partners LLC raised its position in Kirkland’s by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,674,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,247,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 386,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 145,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIRK shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.79. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $27.22.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

