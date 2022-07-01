Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Xerox stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 783,900 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at $190,373.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,697 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Xerox by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,853,000 after buying an additional 61,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

