Rover Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Shares of ROVR opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.04. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.