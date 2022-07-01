Traders Purchase Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of OI opened at $14.00 on Friday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

