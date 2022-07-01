Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Shares of ELYS opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 38.99% and a negative return on equity of 136.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELYS. Maxim Group cut their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elys Game Technology by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

