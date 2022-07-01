STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.40.

NYSE:STAG opened at $30.88 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

