Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. CLSA began coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Square to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.88.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.11. Square has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.71 and a beta of 2.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,165 shares of company stock worth $15,293,935 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Square by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 588.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.