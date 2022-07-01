Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

KIRK stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

KIRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

