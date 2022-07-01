Bank of New Hampshire Makes New $340,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 674.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,153 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,307 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

