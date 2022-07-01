Bank of New Hampshire Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

NYSE:HIG opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

