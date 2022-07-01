Bank of New Hampshire Buys Shares of 10,995 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of New Hampshire owned 0.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,170 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 259,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $374,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

