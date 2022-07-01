Bank of New Hampshire Takes $265,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $94.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

