Bank of New Hampshire Buys Shares of 9,040 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Bank of New Hampshire owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDT opened at $24.96 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46.

