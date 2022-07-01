Bank of New Hampshire Takes $215,000 Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

