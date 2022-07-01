5,550 Shares in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 143,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 98,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 83,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 39,813 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

DJP opened at $34.80 on Friday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35.

