Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 600 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

