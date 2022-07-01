Bank of New Hampshire Makes New $162,000 Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
CHKP stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.12.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
