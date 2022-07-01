Bank of New Hampshire Makes New $162,000 Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.12.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

