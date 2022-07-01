Bank of New Hampshire Buys Shares of 6,755 iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 737,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 855,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 136,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $23.79 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80.

