Bank of New Hampshire Takes $161,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 669.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,360,000.

SHY opened at $82.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.91. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

