Bank of New Hampshire Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMXC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,139,000.

Shares of EMXC opened at $47.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

