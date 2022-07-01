Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 434 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 67,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 85.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.