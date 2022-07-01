iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,174 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $379.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

