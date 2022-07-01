Baxter Bros Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas cut their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

Shares of TSLA opened at $673.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $697.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $754.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $889.45. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.46 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

