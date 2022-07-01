GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $402,283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $325,310,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,547,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $346.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.