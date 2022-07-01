Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $688,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $673.42 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $697.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $754.84 and its 200 day moving average is $889.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.