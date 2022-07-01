GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $173.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.18 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

