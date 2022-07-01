MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,034 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 25.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $379.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

