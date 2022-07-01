eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,930,580,000 after purchasing an additional 150,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $403,857,000 after purchasing an additional 911,188 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,725,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 523,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.19.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

