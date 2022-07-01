SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.53.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 83,495 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,249,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,734,000 after acquiring an additional 91,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

