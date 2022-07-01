SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $105.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($143.62) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €104.00 ($110.64) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($127.66) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. SAP has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in SAP by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after buying an additional 342,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $27,906,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 26.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after buying an additional 215,811 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

