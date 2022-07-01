Realty Income (NYSE:O) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

