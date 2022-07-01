Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Paul Wierbicki Sells 4,614 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) Director Paul Wierbicki sold 4,614 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $22,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RSI stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

