Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Insider Hans Moebius Purchases 10,000 Shares

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) insider Hans Moebius bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,955 shares in the company, valued at $152,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATHA. BTIG Research began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JMP Securities lowered Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athira Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 46.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,459 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

