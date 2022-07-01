180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Purchases 6,723 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 6,723 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $41,010.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,175.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Kevin Rendino acquired 249 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $1,518.90.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,900 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $18,734.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,800 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $17,248.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $6.13 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $4,441,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

