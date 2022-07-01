180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Purchases 6,723 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 6,723 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $41,010.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,175.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 23rd, Kevin Rendino acquired 249 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $1,518.90.
  • On Tuesday, June 7th, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,900 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $18,734.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 17th, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,800 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $17,248.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $6.13 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $4,441,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital (Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.