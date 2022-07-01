180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Purchases 6,723 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 6,723 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $41,010.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,175.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Kevin Rendino acquired 249 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $1,518.90.
- On Tuesday, June 7th, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,900 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $18,734.00.
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,800 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $17,248.00.
Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $6.13 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.
About 180 Degree Capital (Get Rating)
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
