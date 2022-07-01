VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Acquires 5,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,654,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,150.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,650.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Beat Kahli bought 20,606 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,629.76.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 6,783 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $61,793.13.

On Monday, June 6th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 9,999 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,391.76.

VOXX stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%.

Several analysts have commented on VOXX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

