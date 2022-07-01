Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Fang Ni Buys 25,000 Shares

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) insider Fang Ni bought 25,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,423.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BDTX shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 115.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $170,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

