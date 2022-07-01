Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) CFO Prabhu Narayan Buys 50,000 Shares

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) CFO Prabhu Narayan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $16.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.20. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

